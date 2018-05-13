Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Energen (EGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Energen (NYSE:EGN) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energen were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Energen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Energen by 2,786.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Energen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energen in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Energen in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energen opened at $67.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 1.43. Energen has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $70.27.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Energen had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $356.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Energen will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.36 per share, with a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $180,914.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 115,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EGN shares. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Energen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

