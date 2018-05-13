Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf (FXI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $48.16 on Friday. Ishares China Large-Cap Etf has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

