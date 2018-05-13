Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,158 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 32,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 49,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $161.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, EVP Julie O’neill sold 1,625 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $194,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 698 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $83,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals opened at $119.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.50 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 14.46%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.