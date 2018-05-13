ON Semiconductor (ON) Position Trimmed by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 5,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $152,313.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $464,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 126,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $3,294,608.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,507 shares in the company, valued at $17,309,837.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,400 shares of company stock worth $6,451,361 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Vetr raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

ON opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.03. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

