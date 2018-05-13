OCI Partners (OCIP) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $10.15

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

OCIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OCI Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OCI Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of OCI Partners in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $856.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.91.

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.02 million during the quarter. OCI Partners had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from OCI Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OCI Partners by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 402,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 137,057 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OCI Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 69,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OCI Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCI Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCI Partners Company Profile

OCI Partners LP produces, markets, and distributes methanol and anhydrous ammonia in the United States. The company offers its products to industrial users and commercial traders for further processing or distribution. OCI GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Nederland, Texas.

