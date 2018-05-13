Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) & Baytex Energy (BTE) Head-To-Head Review

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE: OMP) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 Baytex Energy 3 2 3 0 2.00

Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Baytex Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy 4.57% -4.74% -2.04%

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Baytex Energy does not pay a dividend. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 348.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $182.22 million 2.71 $49.21 million $0.43 41.79 Baytex Energy $1.42 billion 0.77 $67.24 million ($0.02) -230.00

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners. Baytex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Baytex Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America. The company provides 612 million barrels of oil equivalent; bitumen in low estimate to 1,181 million barrels of oil equivalent; and bitumen in the high estimate to 798 million barrels of oil equivalent. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

