Nvidia (NVDA) PT Raised to $280.00 at Mizuho

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nvidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $251.00) on shares of Nvidia in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vetr downgraded Nvidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.49 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Nvidia from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.97.

Shares of Nvidia opened at $254.53 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.52. Nvidia has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $259.77.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Nvidia had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nvidia will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total value of $9,914,995.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,959 shares of company stock worth $22,692,182. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nvidia by 146.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nvidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nvidia by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nvidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nvidia by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

