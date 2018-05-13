Nvidia (NVDA) PT Raised to $255.00 at MKM Partners

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at MKM Partners to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Nvidia to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Nvidia in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nvidia from $220.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nvidia from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS boosted their price objective on Nvidia from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $254.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 8.03. Nvidia has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Nvidia had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Nvidia’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nvidia will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,692,182 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Nvidia by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Nvidia by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nvidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Nvidia by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Nvidia by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nvidia Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

