Nvidia (NVDA) PT Raised to $255.00 at MKM Partners

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at MKM Partners to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Nvidia to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Nvidia in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nvidia from $220.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nvidia from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS boosted their price objective on Nvidia from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.97.
NASDAQ NVDA opened at $254.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 8.03. Nvidia has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.
In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,692,182 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Nvidia by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Nvidia by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nvidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Nvidia by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Nvidia by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nvidia Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.
Receive News & Ratings for Nvidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.