Nuveen North Carolina Premium (NNC) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen North Carolina Premium (NYSE:NNC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th.

Nuveen North Carolina Premium has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen North Carolina Premium alerts:

NNC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.24. 19,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,266. Nuveen North Carolina Premium has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $13.67.

There is no company description available for Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen North Carolina Premium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen North Carolina Premium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.