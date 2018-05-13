Nuveen New York Dividend Advan (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen New York Dividend Advan (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advan has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. 79,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,442. Nuveen New York Dividend Advan has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Nuveen New York Performance Plus Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-end fund. The Fund seeks current income exempt from regular federal as well as New York State and New York City income tax. The Fund’s secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal, New York state, and New York City income taxes.

