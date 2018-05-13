Nuveen High Income Dec Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (JHA)

Nuveen High Income Dec (NYSE:JHA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th.

Shares of Nuveen High Income Dec traded up $0.01, hitting $9.85, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,247. Nuveen High Income Dec has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

About Nuveen High Income Dec

Nuveen High Income December 2018 Target Term Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end fund. The Fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests in at least 80% of their managed assets in corporate debt securities. The Fund invests at least 80% of their managed assets in securities that are rated below investment grade and invests no more than 15% of the Fund’s managed asset in securities that are rated lower, or are unrated.

