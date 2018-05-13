Novo Nordisk (NVO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO opened at $49.09 on Friday. Novo Nordisk has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

