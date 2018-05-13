Noble Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gray Television (GTN)

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 825,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Gray Television has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $11.97.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 8,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $95,282.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

