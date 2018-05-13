New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) announced a special dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th.

New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years.

GF opened at $19.71 on Friday. New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

The New Germany Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investment in middle-market German equities. The Fund focuses its investments in Germany. The Fund invests in range of sectors, which include commercial services and supplies; construction and engineering; diversified telecommunication services; electrical equipment; electronic equipment, instruments and components; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare technology; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet and direct marketing retail; Internet software and services; life sciences tools and services; machinery; media; metals and mining; pharmaceuticals; real estate management and development; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; software; thrifts and mortgage finance; transportation infrastructure, and auto components.

