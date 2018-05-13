NeoGenomics (NEO) Insider Sells $883,949.22 in Stock

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) insider Steven A. Ross sold 81,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $883,949.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NeoGenomics opened at $10.88 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $886.79 million, a P/E ratio of 181.33, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.31 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. First Analysis cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.
