NeoGenomics (NEO) Insider Sells $883,949.22 in Stock

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) insider Steven A. Ross sold 81,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $883,949.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NeoGenomics opened at $10.88 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $886.79 million, a P/E ratio of 181.33, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.31 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,140,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. First Analysis cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.