Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Midstream earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.3562725337809 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

NAP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.00. 161,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,349. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.20. Navios Maritime Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Navios Maritime Midstream had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 million. research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Midstream will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 50.00%. This is a positive change from Navios Maritime Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Navios Maritime Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Navios Maritime Midstream Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.

