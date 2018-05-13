Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (MMAC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Municipal Mortgage & Equity worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Municipal Mortgage & Equity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

In other Municipal Mortgage & Equity news, insider Gary A. Mentesana purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 170,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary A. Mentesana purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $26,391.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,178.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $366,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Municipal Mortgage & Equity opened at $28.40 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Municipal Mortgage & Equity (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Municipal Mortgage & Equity had a net margin of 46.92% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter.

Municipal Mortgage & Equity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $130,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

