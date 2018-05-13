MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,239 Shares of Paychex (PAYX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 142,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $63.34 on Friday. Paychex has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,127.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.