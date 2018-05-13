MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $159.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $160.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.