Moog Inc. (MOG.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 1st

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th.

Shares of MOG.B opened at $83.00 on Friday. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $689.05 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOG.B shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moog from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

About Moog

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

