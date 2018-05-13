Moody’s Co. (MCO) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2,358.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $112.55 and a 52-week high of $174.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Crimmins sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $49,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,254 shares of company stock worth $13,961,724. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

