Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Mylan (MYL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Mylan by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MYL stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. Mylan has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MYL. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.02.
In related news, Director Robert J. Coury sold 150,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $6,015,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rajiv Malik sold 50,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 503,751 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,453.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,287 shares of company stock worth $11,034,960. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mylan Profile
Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.
