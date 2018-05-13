Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Mylan (MYL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Mylan by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. Mylan has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Mylan will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYL. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.02.

In related news, Director Robert J. Coury sold 150,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $6,015,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rajiv Malik sold 50,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 503,751 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,453.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,287 shares of company stock worth $11,034,960. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

