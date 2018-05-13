Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in CBRE Group (CBRE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,134,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,799,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group opened at $47.04 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $48.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 25,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,161,335.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,653.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,251,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,253.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,212,512 shares of company stock worth $238,716,808. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

