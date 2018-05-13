Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in HD Supply (HDS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply opened at $39.88 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. HD Supply had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDS. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.