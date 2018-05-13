Monsanto (MON) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 918.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,006 shares during the quarter. Monsanto accounts for approximately 1.3% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.13% of Monsanto worth $69,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monsanto by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Monsanto by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in Monsanto by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Monsanto by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Monsanto by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto opened at $124.97 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Monsanto has a 1 year low of $114.19 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Monsanto had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 17.07%. Monsanto’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. analysts expect that Monsanto will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MON has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

