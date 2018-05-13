Moneta (MONETA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Moneta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneta has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moneta has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.01680030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004933 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014098 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016658 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Moneta Profile

Moneta (CRYPTO:MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2015. The official website for Moneta is moneta.io . Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io

Buying and Selling Moneta

Moneta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneta using one of the exchanges listed above.

