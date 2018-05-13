MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $4.22 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00048470 BTC on popular exchanges including Fisco, Livecoin, Bitbank and Bleutrade. MonaCoin has a market cap of $250.72 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,735.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $734.10 or 0.08427420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.27 or 0.17181200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.01667650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.93 or 0.02423680 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00216914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.93 or 0.02998130 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00689379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000718 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 59,436,775 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bleutrade, Vebitcoin, Zaif, Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bitbank and Fisco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

