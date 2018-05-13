Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNTA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.63. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Storer sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $60,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Young Kwon sold 15,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $315,360.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,411 shares of company stock worth $4,017,863. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 683,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,755,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,213,000 after acquiring an additional 282,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 500,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 127,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.