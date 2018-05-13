Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,884 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 631,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,076,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,320 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 718,772 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,348 shares of company stock worth $8,133,545 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices opened at $11.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.