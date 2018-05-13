Mineum Trading Down 13.5% This Week (MNM)

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Mineum has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Mineum has a market cap of $264,132.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mineum coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000382 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mineum

MNM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mineum’s official message board is forum.mineum.org . The official website for Mineum is mineum.org

Buying and Selling Mineum

Mineum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mineum using one of the exchanges listed above.

