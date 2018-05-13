Millennium Management LLC Sells 83,073 Shares of Connection Inc. (CNXN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Connection worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Connection by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Connection by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Connection by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Connection by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Connection by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. Connection Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.01 million. Connection had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Connection Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

