Millennium Management LLC Sells 312,680 Shares of VMware (VMW)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 312,680 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in VMware by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,827 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $21,304,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $6,266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of VMware by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 604,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 58,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VMware to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $1,328,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,886,314.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMware opened at $144.04 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. VMware had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. analysts expect that VMware will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.