Millennium Management LLC Has $681,000 Stake in BankFinancial (BFIN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of BankFinancial worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankFinancial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 75,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankFinancial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BankFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BankFinancial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in BankFinancial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James J. Brennan sold 10,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $181,087.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James J. Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $82,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,528 shares of company stock valued at $543,086 over the last 90 days. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised BankFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BankFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of BankFinancial opened at $17.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $308.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 16.70%. equities analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankFinancial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

