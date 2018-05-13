Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 664.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping opened at $5.65 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $398.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGLE. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

