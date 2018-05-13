Merus (MRUS) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

News articles about Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merus earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.45475935204 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.15. Merus has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $22.46.

Get Merus alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.