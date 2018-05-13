Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,615 Shares of Copa Holdings (CPA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Copa from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS set a $121.00 price objective on Copa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

NYSE CPA opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Copa Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.10 million. Copa had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of February, 22, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 Embraer-190s aircraft.

