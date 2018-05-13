Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $518,000 Position in Emcor (EME)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emcor (NYSE:EME) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emcor were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emcor by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,863,000 after purchasing an additional 364,172 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emcor by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,978 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Emcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Emcor by 22,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Emcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $76.71 on Friday. Emcor has a 52 week low of $61.97 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Emcor (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Emcor had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Emcor will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 13th. Emcor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Emcor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Emcor Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

