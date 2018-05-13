Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Umpqua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 130,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Umpqua from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Hovde Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Umpqua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

UMPQ opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.28 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.