Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr (SHY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr (BMV:SHY) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000.

SHY stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr has a 1 year low of $1,477.38 and a 1 year high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

