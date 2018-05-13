MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned 0.07% of MB Financial worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBFI. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its stake in MB Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,996,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,873,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MB Financial by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,837,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,360 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,046,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in MB Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,493,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MB Financial stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. MB Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $246.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that MB Financial Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MBFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $44.00 price objective on MB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

