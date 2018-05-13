Marriott International (MAR) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Marriott International has a one year low of $138.24 and a one year high of $140.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 6.29%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 80,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $11,275,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,362,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.47 per share, for a total transaction of $35,367.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,422 shares of company stock worth $13,449,648 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

