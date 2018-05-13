Marilyn C. Nelson Acquires 62,500 Shares of “Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Stock

“Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Director Marilyn C. Nelson bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of “Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. “Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

“Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Receive News & Ratings for "Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for "Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.