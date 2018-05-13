Manulife (MFC) Director Purchases C$116,043.00 in Stock

Manulife (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Ronalee Hope Ambrose acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.00.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,820. Manulife has a one year low of C$22.62 and a one year high of C$27.77.

Get Manulife alerts:

Manulife (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$16.25 billion during the quarter. Manulife had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Manulife from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Manulife from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.00.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.