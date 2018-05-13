Main Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ITB)

Main Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (BATS:ITB) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181,385 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. comprises 1.8% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 456.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. opened at $38.97 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

