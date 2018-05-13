Main Management LLC Raises Position in Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT)

Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF opened at $28.42 on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

