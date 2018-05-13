Magnum Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Magnum has a market capitalization of $4,738.00 and $1.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004239 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000873 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00776360 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00053875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00155598 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00096015 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,246,931 coins and its circulating supply is 4,246,931 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

