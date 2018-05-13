MagicCoin (MAGE) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, MagicCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. MagicCoin has a market capitalization of $983,804.00 and $21,519.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001899 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000378 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MagicCoin Coin Profile

MagicCoin (MAGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,130,101 coins and its circulating supply is 7,380,101 coins. MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio . The official website for MagicCoin is magiccoin.io

Buying and Selling MagicCoin

MagicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

