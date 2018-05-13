Macquarie Downgrades Symantec (SYMC) to Neutral

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS lowered shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. First Analysis lowered shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC opened at $19.52 on Friday. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Symantec had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Symantec’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Symantec will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,379,994.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,361.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,726 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,482,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,480,000 after acquiring an additional 298,714 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,647,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,913,000 after acquiring an additional 664,845 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Symantec by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 29,262,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,563 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 12,644,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Symantec by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,821,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,016,000 after acquiring an additional 206,884 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

