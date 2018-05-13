Mackay Shields LLC Invests $4.66 Million in Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Stock

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,876,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,303,000 after acquiring an additional 862,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,974,000 after acquiring an additional 74,283 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,460,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,646,000 after acquiring an additional 511,991 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $73,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 66,000,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,818,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of HLT opened at $83.51 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Hilton Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.