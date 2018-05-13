Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $50,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $348.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $388.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $348.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.91.

LMT opened at $324.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.01 and a 1 year high of $363.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 608.95% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

